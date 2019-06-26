Dr. Peter Carey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Carey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Carey, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital.
Dr. Carey works at
Locations
-
1
Urology Associates of Fredericksburg1051 Care Way, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 374-3131Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Urology Associates4710 Spotsylvania Pkwy Ste 204, Fredericksburg, VA 22407 Directions (540) 374-3131Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Mary Washington Hospital
- Stafford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I always feel reassured after I see dr Carey!
About Dr. Peter Carey, MD
- Urology
- 40 years of experience
- English, French
- 1316994742
Education & Certifications
- University Of Virginia Hosp.
- University of Virginia Hospital
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Harvard Medical School
- Urology
