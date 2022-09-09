Dr. Peter Caputo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caputo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Caputo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Caputo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital, Lone Peak Hospital, Alta View Hospital, Cleveland Clinic and Jordan Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Caputo works at
Locations
-
1
Granger Medical Summit Urology4252 S Highland Dr Ste 200, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (435) 264-5694Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mark's Hospital
- Lone Peak Hospital
- Alta View Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic
- Jordan Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Peter Caputo, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1992050041
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER
- THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Urology
