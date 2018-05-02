Dr. Peter Capizzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Capizzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Capizzi, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Capizzi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Capizzi works at
Locations
-
1
Capizzi MD Cosmetic Surgery900 East Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203 Directions (877) 825-6894
-
2
Stillwater Plastic Surgery8712 Lindholm Dr Ste 308, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (704) 655-8988
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Capizzi?
I would highly recommend this place! Got my Botox done by Grace and she’s absolutely amazing! My forehead was smooth by the next day and I was able to see my results within a week. She’s very knowledgeable and explains everything step by step. Friendly staff. Will definitely be back!
About Dr. Peter Capizzi, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1154386837
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Capizzi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Capizzi accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Capizzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Capizzi works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Capizzi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Capizzi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Capizzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Capizzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.