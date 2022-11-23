See All Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery in Rochester, NY
Dr. Peter Capicotto, MD

Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Peter Capicotto, MD is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Unity Hospital.

Dr. Capicotto works at Greater Rochester Orthopaedics in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Greater Rochester Orthopaedics
    30 Hagen Dr Ste 220, Rochester, NY 14625 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 295-5476

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Rochester General Hospital
  • Unity Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 23, 2022
    Dr. Capicotto reviewed my mylogram and determined a second surgery was not merited. He recommended pain management going forward
    Nov 23, 2022
    About Dr. Peter Capicotto, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225063571
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
