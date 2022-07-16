Overview

Dr. Peter Candelora, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Port Richey, FL. They completed their residency with Orthopaedics - Tulane University in New Orleans, LA|Tulane Affil Hosps



Dr. Candelora works at Coastal Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in New Port Richey, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.