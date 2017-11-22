Overview

Dr. Peter Campbell, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC.



Dr. Campbell works at Endocrinology Consultants-E TN in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Hypercalcemia and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.