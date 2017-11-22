See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Knoxville, TN
Dr. Peter Campbell, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3 (22)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Peter Campbell, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC.

Dr. Campbell works at Endocrinology Consultants-E TN in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Hypercalcemia and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Endocrinology Consultants-E TN
    1450 Dowell Springs Blvd Ste 300, Knoxville, TN 37909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 637-8812

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Goiter
Hypercalcemia
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Nov 22, 2017
    Dr. Campbell is extremely nice. He explained my diagnosis to me and went over the steps for a treatment plan in the language I could understand instead of medical jargon. He is by far, the best doctor I have ever seen for my thyroid.
    Shanna Lane — Nov 22, 2017
    About Dr. Peter Campbell, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1386640647
    Education & Certifications

    • MAYO CLINIC
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Campbell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Campbell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Campbell works at Endocrinology Consultants-E TN in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Campbell’s profile.

    Dr. Campbell has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Hypercalcemia and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Campbell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

