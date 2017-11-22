Dr. Peter Campbell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Campbell, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Campbell, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC.
Dr. Campbell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Endocrinology Consultants-E TN1450 Dowell Springs Blvd Ste 300, Knoxville, TN 37909 Directions (865) 637-8812
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Campbell?
Dr. Campbell is extremely nice. He explained my diagnosis to me and went over the steps for a treatment plan in the language I could understand instead of medical jargon. He is by far, the best doctor I have ever seen for my thyroid.
About Dr. Peter Campbell, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1386640647
Education & Certifications
- MAYO CLINIC
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Campbell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Campbell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Campbell works at
Dr. Campbell has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Hypercalcemia and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Campbell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.