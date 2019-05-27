Dr. Peter Campbell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Campbell, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Campbell, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University.
Dr. Campbell works at
Locations
Hand Surgery Consultants3200 E Camelback Rd Ste 180, Phoenix, AZ 85018 Directions (602) 393-4263Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Campbell has always been professional and caring. I have thoroughly been impressed with each visit.
About Dr. Peter Campbell, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1225212962
Education & Certifications
- Phoenix Integr Hosp
- Fort Worth Affil Hosp
- Fort Worth Affil Hosp
- Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Campbell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Campbell accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Campbell has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Campbell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Campbell speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.
