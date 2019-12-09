Dr. Peter Butler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Butler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Butler, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Butler, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola.
Dr. Butler works at
Locations
-
1
Jocelyn E Leveque MD PA543 Fontaine St, Pensacola, FL 32503 Directions (850) 476-3223Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I trust Dr. Butler; he has provided me with a partial face-lift, upper eyelid surgery, lower eyelid surgery, and a lip implant. At all times he and his nurse keep you comfortable, both pre-surgery and post- surgery. He will give you excellent advice and excellent results. I certainly recommend Dr. Peter Butler and his wonderful staff.
About Dr. Peter Butler, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah
- University Of North Carolina/New Hanover Regional Medical Center
- University of Florida
- Florida State University
- Plastic Surgery
