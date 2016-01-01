Dr. Bushunow has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Bushunow, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Bushunow, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Unity Hospital.
Locations
Rochester General Hospital1425 Portland Ave, Rochester, NY 14621 Directions (585) 922-4020
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
- Unity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Peter Bushunow, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Bushunow has seen patients for Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bushunow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bushunow speaks Russian.
