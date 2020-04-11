Overview

Dr. Peter Burrows, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LOS ANGELES COUNTY - USC MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.