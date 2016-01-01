Overview

Dr. Peter Burk, MD is a Dermatologist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.



Dr. Burk works at Peter G Burk MD in Bronx, NY with other offices in Yonkers, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.