Dr. Peter Burk, MD
Dr. Peter Burk, MD is a Dermatologist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.
Peter G Burk MD2600 Netherland Ave Ste 112, Bronx, NY 10463 Directions (718) 543-7711
West Derm Center Yonkers984 N Broadway Ste 503, Yonkers, NY 10701 Directions (914) 423-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Burk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burk has seen patients for Dry Skin and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Burk. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burk.
