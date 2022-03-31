Overview

Dr. Peter Buffa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate.



Dr. Buffa works at Prohealth Bethpage Island Medical Group in Bethpage, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.