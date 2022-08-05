Dr. Peter Browne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Browne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Browne, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Peter Browne, MD is a Pulmonologist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Healthcare Partners Medical Grp959 E Walnut St Ste 120, Pasadena, CA 91106 Directions (626) 795-5118
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Good listener. Explains the likely diagnosis and alternative possibilities. Explains why certain tests are advisable, or not advisable. Explains why a specific treatment or medicine is recommended (instead of another medication).
- Pulmonary Disease
- 51 years of experience
- English
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Browne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Browne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Browne has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Browne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Browne. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Browne.
