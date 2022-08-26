Dr. Peter Brooks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brooks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Brooks, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Brooks, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Euclid, OH. They completed their fellowship with Toronto Genl/Mt Sinai
Locations
Euclid Medical Office99 Northline Cir, Euclid, OH 44119 Directions (216) 531-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Euclid Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brooks did a hip replacement for me January 2019, I am beyond satisfied with the results!! I would highly recommend him to anyone suffering with hip pain. Thank you so much!!!!!
About Dr. Peter Brooks, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1073558037
Education & Certifications
- Toronto Genl/Mt Sinai
- Harvard Comb Program
- Mt Sinai Hospital
- Orthopedic Surgery
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brooks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brooks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.