Dr. Brodrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Peter Brodrick, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Brodrick, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Niwot, CO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS.
Dr. Brodrick works at
Locations
United Medical Center of Niwot6857 Paiute Ave, Niwot, CO 80503 Directions (651) 245-4840
Ratings & Reviews
With Dr Broderick’s help I am doing the best I have in years. After multiple medications and even hospitalizations I was able to find the right treatment with Dr. B.
About Dr. Peter Brodrick, MD
- Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1720041528
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Brodrick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brodrick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brodrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brodrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.