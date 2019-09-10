Dr. Peter Broberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Broberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Broberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Broberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Broberg works at
Locations
-
1
Austin Office4207 James Casey St Ste 305, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 447-6096
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Broberg is the ultimate professional in terms of competency and ethical standards. I am grateful I am his patient.
About Dr. Peter Broberg, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1326040635
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Broberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Broberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Broberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Broberg works at
Dr. Broberg has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Broberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Broberg speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Broberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Broberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Broberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Broberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.