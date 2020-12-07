Dr. Peter Britton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Britton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Britton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Britton, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Dr. Britton works at
Locations
-
1
Mhg Physician Services California Inc.133 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 421-8843Monday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Harvard Vanguard Medical Assoc.230 Worcester St, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 Directions (781) 431-5220
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Britton?
Lucky and grateful to have Dr.Britton as my doctor for over 15 years now.
About Dr. Peter Britton, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1184695082
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Britton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Britton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Britton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Britton works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Britton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Britton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Britton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Britton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.