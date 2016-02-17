Dr. Peter Bridges, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bridges is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Bridges, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Bridges, MD is an Urology Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Meadville Medical Center and Upmc Hamot.
Dr. Bridges works at
Locations
Lakeview Urologic Surgeons Inc100 Peach St Ste 102, Erie, PA 16507 Directions (814) 877-5700
- 2 104 E 2nd St Fl 4, Erie, PA 16507 Directions (814) 877-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Meadville Medical Center
- Upmc Hamot
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bridges?
I found Dr. Bridges to have an excellent bedside manner. He explained my condition, sent me for the right tests (one of which he did himself in the office) and prescribed medication which is working just fine for me.
About Dr. Peter Bridges, MD
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1578541249
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bridges has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bridges accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bridges has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bridges has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Bladder Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bridges on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bridges. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bridges.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bridges, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bridges appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.