Overview

Dr. Peter Bridge, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa.



Dr. Bridge works at Bridge Breast Aesthetic Sgy Center in Brandon, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.