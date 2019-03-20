Dr. Peter Bridge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bridge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Bridge, MD
Dr. Peter Bridge, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa.
Bridge Breast Aesthetic Sgy Center608 Medical Care Dr, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 684-2506
- Adventhealth Tampa
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr bridges took some cancer off my scalp. He did a great job. I would highly recommend him to friends and family.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Ohio State University
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
