Overview

Dr. Peter Bretan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Watsonville, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Watsonville Community Hospital.



Dr. Bretan works at Coastal Health Partners in Watsonville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Prostatitis, Chronic Prostatitis and Neurogenic Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.