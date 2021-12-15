Dr. Peter Bregman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bregman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Bregman, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Bregman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Bregman works at
Locations
Bregman Foot-Ankle & Nerve Center7150 W Sunset Rd Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (703) 702-2526Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bregman has performed 2 surgeries on my 14 year old son and he has been a blessing that has touched our family more than he can know. My son had flat feet with such pain he was having problems even walking to classes. Dr.Bregman was the first doctor to offer a real solution beyond just shoe inserts that did not help. He took the time to truly listen to my son, hear his pain, offer a solution and hope. After the first surgery we actually cried when we saw the arch in my sons foot for the first time. After physical therapy and healing my son had no pain in that foot while walking… for the first time in his memory. We have just completed the 2nd surgery and are planning our trip to Disneyworld …. A trip where my son will finally be able to walk with our family and enjoy his vacation rather than suffering from pain in his feet while he resisted the embarrassment of using a scooter. Thank you Dr. Bregman and staff. You are doing amazing work and we are so grateful to have found you.
About Dr. Peter Bregman, DPM
- Podiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235165671
Education & Certifications
- Vilnius University Hospitals
- The Cambridge Hospital (Harvard Affiliated)
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- The College of New Jersey
- Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bregman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bregman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bregman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bregman works at
Dr. Bregman has seen patients for Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bregman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bregman speaks Spanish.
90 patients have reviewed Dr. Bregman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bregman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bregman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bregman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.