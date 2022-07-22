Dr. Brassard has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Brassard, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Brassard, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in East Providence, RI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Roger Williams Medical Center and The Miriam Hospital.
Locations
Broadway Medical Trtmnt Ctr LLC1053 S Broadway, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 438-5551
Hospital Affiliations
- Roger Williams Medical Center
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Dr. goes out of his way to help you I would recommend him 100% to anyone looking for a good family doctor and a matter fact great family doctor
About Dr. Peter Brassard, MD
- Family Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Meth Hosps Dallas
- UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
