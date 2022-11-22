Overview

Dr. Peter Boyle, DO is an Orthopedic Hip & Knee Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Boyle works at OrthoArizona in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Bursitis, Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.