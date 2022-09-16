Dr. Peter Bove, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bove is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Bove, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Bove, MD is a Neuroradiology Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Neuroradiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine.
Dr. Bove works at
Locations
-
1
Medical Scanning Consultants PA1295 ORANGE AVE, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 628-5051
-
2
MetroWest Medical Center1781 Park Center Dr Ste 110, Orlando, FL 32835 Directions (407) 253-7190
-
3
Center For Diagnostic Imaging3847 OAKWATER CIR, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 599-6585
-
4
Medical Scanning Consultants PA1000 W Broadway St Ste 140, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions (407) 977-9597
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bove?
the best
About Dr. Peter Bove, MD
- Neuroradiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1003884461
Education & Certifications
- Yale-New Haven Hosp
- Univ Hospitals Of Clev
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Case Wstn Res U
- Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bove has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bove accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bove has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bove works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bove. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bove.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bove, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bove appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.