Dr. Peter Bossart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bossart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Bossart, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Bossart, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Lds Hospital and Salt Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Bossart works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gamma West Cancer Services - Salt Lake Regional Hospital1050 E South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Directions (801) 350-8400
-
2
North office324 E 10th Ave Ste 280, Salt Lake City, UT 84103 Directions (801) 408-5930
Hospital Affiliations
- Lds Hospital
- Salt Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MetLife
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- SelectHealth
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bossart?
After being told by at IHC that the soonest appointment available for the recommended Colon Rectal Surgeon would be over 3 months out I went searching for another Doctor. Fortunately I found Dr. Bossart and was actually able to get in the same day. The office staff was very professional and friendly and Doctor Bossart was congenial and knowledgeable. He performed a quick procedure and I was out in 10 minutes. Would highly recommend.
About Dr. Peter Bossart, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1477647246
Education & Certifications
- Ferguson Colon/Rectal Hosp
- St Luke's Roosevelt Hosp
- St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital Center
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
- University of Utah
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bossart has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bossart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bossart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bossart works at
Dr. Bossart has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bossart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Bossart. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bossart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bossart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bossart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.