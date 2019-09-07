Dr. Bosco has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Bosco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Bosco, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Locations
Hartford Urology Group19 Woodland St Ste 23, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 522-2251
Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center114 Woodland St, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 522-2251
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
prompt...….considerate-------knowlegeable
About Dr. Peter Bosco, MD
- Urology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1992725683
Education & Certifications
- Lahey Clin
- Georgetown U, School of Medicine
Dr. Bosco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bosco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bosco has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostatitis and Chronic Prostatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bosco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bosco. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bosco.
