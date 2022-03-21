Dr. Bolo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Bolo, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Bolo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Bolo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Overlook Hospital99 Beauvoir Ave, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 522-4882
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bolo?
Dr Bolo was the psych doctor for the behavioral unit at overlook when I was admitted. It’s hard for me to remember everything around that time because not only was I struggling with my mental health but I also had a very serious substance abuse problem. It was all a blur but the one thing that comes to mind from that time was Dr Bolo’s positive outlook on life. I remember him asking me what I’d like to do/accomplish in life. I said something along the lines of working in healthcare but it’s not a possibility for me. I had a criminal record and many recorded hospitalizations. He still encouraged me to pursue my dreams. 3 years later I am stable, working in healthcare, enrolled in nursing school and happy with the way things are headed. Dr Bolo and the psych staff not only helped me become stable through medication and therapy but sparked a flame in me to achieve my dreams. Working in the ER, every travel nurse that was staff at overlook always spoke highly of Dr Bolo.
About Dr. Peter Bolo, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1649284639
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bolo accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bolo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bolo works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bolo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bolo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bolo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bolo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.