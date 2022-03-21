See All Psychiatrists in Summit, NJ
Dr. Peter Bolo, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (9)
38 years of experience
Dr. Peter Bolo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.

Dr. Bolo works at Children's Surgical Services in Summit, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Overlook Hospital
    99 Beauvoir Ave, Summit, NJ 07901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 522-4882

  • Morristown Medical Center
  • Overlook Medical Center

Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Bipolar Disorder
Psychological Evaluation
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Bipolar Disorder
Psychological Evaluation

Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    Mar 21, 2022
    Dr Bolo was the psych doctor for the behavioral unit at overlook when I was admitted. It’s hard for me to remember everything around that time because not only was I struggling with my mental health but I also had a very serious substance abuse problem. It was all a blur but the one thing that comes to mind from that time was Dr Bolo’s positive outlook on life. I remember him asking me what I’d like to do/accomplish in life. I said something along the lines of working in healthcare but it’s not a possibility for me. I had a criminal record and many recorded hospitalizations. He still encouraged me to pursue my dreams. 3 years later I am stable, working in healthcare, enrolled in nursing school and happy with the way things are headed. Dr Bolo and the psych staff not only helped me become stable through medication and therapy but sparked a flame in me to achieve my dreams. Working in the ER, every travel nurse that was staff at overlook always spoke highly of Dr Bolo.
    Mar 21, 2022
    About Dr. Peter Bolo, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    • COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
    Dr. Bolo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bolo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bolo works at Children's Surgical Services in Summit, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Bolo’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bolo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bolo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bolo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bolo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

