Overview

Dr. Peter Boggs, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Bossier City, LA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans|Lsu Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health, Willis-Knighton Medical Center and WK Bossier Health Center.



Dr. Boggs works at The Allergy & Asthma Clinic and Research Center - Bossier City in Bossier City, LA with other offices in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Hives, Nasopharyngitis and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

