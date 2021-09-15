Dr. Peter Boardman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boardman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Boardman, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Boardman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Maplewood, MN. They specialize in Neurology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital, M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital, M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital and Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Boardman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
M. Health Fairview Neurology Clinic -maplewood1650 Beam Ave Ste 200, Maplewood, MN 55109 Directions (651) 221-9051
-
2
Pulmonary & Critical Care255 Smith Ave N Ste 201, Saint Paul, MN 55102 Directions (651) 232-2382
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital
- M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital
- M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital
- Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boardman?
Our experience was great with Dr. Boardman. He listened carefully, made an accurate diagnosis and followed up well. I have complete confidence in him.
About Dr. Peter Boardman, MD
- Neurology
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1376500389
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boardman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boardman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boardman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boardman works at
Dr. Boardman has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boardman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Boardman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boardman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boardman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boardman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.