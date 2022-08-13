See All General Surgeons in Clearwater, FL
Dr. Peter Blumencranz, MD

General Surgery
3.9 (29)
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Peter Blumencranz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.

Dr. Blumencranz works at Comprehensive Breast Care Ctr in Clearwater, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Mastectomy, Lumpectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Baycare Medical Group Comprehensive Breast Care Center of Tampa Bay- Clearwater
    400 Pinellas St Ste 200, Clearwater, FL 33756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 446-5681
    Morton Plant Hospital
    300 Pinellas St, Clearwater, FL 33756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 462-2131

  • Morton Plant Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mastectomy
Lumpectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mastectomy
Lumpectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Peter Blumencranz, MD

    • General Surgery
    Education & Certifications

    • CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Blumencranz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blumencranz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blumencranz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blumencranz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blumencranz works at Comprehensive Breast Care Ctr in Clearwater, FL. View the full address on Dr. Blumencranz’s profile.

    Dr. Blumencranz has seen patients for Mastectomy, Lumpectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blumencranz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Blumencranz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blumencranz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blumencranz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blumencranz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

