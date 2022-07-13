Dr. Peter Blume, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blume is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Blume, DPM
Overview
Dr. Peter Blume, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Blume works at
Locations
-
1
Affiliated Foot Surgeons PC508 Blake St, New Haven, CT 06515 Directions (203) 397-0624
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blume?
No words could explain how great the entire staff and doctors are.
About Dr. Peter Blume, DPM
- Podiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1376526814
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blume has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blume accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blume has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blume works at
Dr. Blume has seen patients for Bunion Surgery, Hammer Toe Repair and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blume on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Blume. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blume.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blume, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blume appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.