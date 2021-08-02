Dr. Peter Blaes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blaes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Blaes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Blaes, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Blaes works at
Locations
Town Center Psychiatric Assoc.208 Monroe St, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 309-8200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very educated about psychiatric medication prescribed to patients, always available for any emergencies, accepting new patients as well in office
About Dr. Peter Blaes, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1275690406
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blaes has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blaes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blaes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blaes has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blaes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Blaes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blaes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blaes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blaes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.