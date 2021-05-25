Dr. Peter Birnbaum, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Birnbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Birnbaum, DO
Dr. Peter Birnbaum, DO is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center, Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center and Huntington Beach Hospital.
Peter S. Birnbaum1211 W La Palma Ave, Anaheim, CA 92801 Directions (714) 995-1531Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center
- Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center
- Huntington Beach Hospital
Dr. Birnbaum did carpal tunnel repair on my hand. The surgery and recovery went very well and I will definitely go to him again if I ever need to. His office staff was friendly and helpful, especially Wendy. Dr. Birnbaum is a great surgeon!
About Dr. Peter Birnbaum, DO
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1538267042
- Ao Orthopedic Trauma Chur Switzerland
- Peninsula Hospital Center
- University of Michigan Hospital
- Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific
- University Of California, Davis
Dr. Birnbaum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Birnbaum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Birnbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Birnbaum has seen patients for Adhesive Capsulitis, Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Birnbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Birnbaum speaks Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Birnbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Birnbaum.
