Dr. Peter Birnbaum, DO is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center, Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center and Huntington Beach Hospital.



Dr. Birnbaum works at Peter S. Birnbaum in Anaheim, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Adhesive Capsulitis, Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.