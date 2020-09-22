Overview

Dr. Peter Birk, MD is a Pulmonologist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Birk works at Chesapeake Regnl Medical Spec Ofc in Chesapeake, VA with other offices in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.