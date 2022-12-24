Overview

Dr. Peter Biglin, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bingham Farms, MI. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Biglin works at Michigan Orthopaedic Surgeons in Bingham Farms, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.