Dr. Peter Bhiro, DO
Overview
Dr. Peter Bhiro, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Forked River, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.
Locations
Comprehensive Health Center LLC949 Lacey Rd Ste C4, Forked River, NJ 08731 Directions (609) 693-8690
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bhiro is nothing short of a superior physician. His integrative approach to patient care is unique, refreshing, and completely needed in the medical profession! From initial appointment, to thorough physical examination, ordering or lab tests and detailed follow-through is truly one of a kind and first class all the way through. In 30 years on the planet I've never had such a present, caring, attentive, and generally happy and friendly physician thoroughly committed to my overall health and well-being. We found a medical issue, he alerted me of it immediately and gave me clear instructions on how to manage it on my own. I absolutely think Dr. Bhiro is one of the best and look forward to many years with him as my primary care doctor!
About Dr. Peter Bhiro, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
