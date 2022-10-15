See All Podiatrists in Glendale, NY
Dr. Peter Betzios, DPM

Podiatry
30 years of experience
Dr. Peter Betzios, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Glendale, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Betzios works at Podiatry Associates Belleville in Glendale, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Glendale Podiatry
    7901 Myrtle Ave, Glendale, NY 11385 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 381-2300
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Bunion
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis

Oct 15, 2022
it was great i left the office feeling wonderfull he took his time and told me every fhing he was doing. very very polite very very professional
barbara — Oct 15, 2022
Specialties
  • Podiatry
Years of Experience
  • 30 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Greek
NPI Number
  • 1316064173
Medical Education
  • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Betzios has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Betzios has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Betzios works at Podiatry Associates Belleville in Glendale, NY. View the full address on Dr. Betzios’s profile.

Dr. Betzios has seen patients for Bunion and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Betzios on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Betzios has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Betzios.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Betzios, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Betzios appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

