Dr. Peter Betzios, DPM
Overview
Dr. Peter Betzios, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Glendale, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Locations
Glendale Podiatry7901 Myrtle Ave, Glendale, NY 11385 Directions (718) 381-2300Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 5:00pmFriday10:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
it was great i left the office feeling wonderfull he took his time and told me every fhing he was doing. very very polite very very professional
About Dr. Peter Betzios, DPM
- Podiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English, Greek
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Betzios has seen patients for Bunion and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Betzios on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Betzios speaks Greek.
