Dr. Peter Bendetson, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Peter Bendetson, MD is a Dermatologist in Loxahatchee, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.

Dr. Bendetson works at JAMES J GOAD MD in Loxahatchee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    James J Goad MD
    13005 Southern Blvd Ste 231, Loxahatchee, FL 33470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 328-9434
  2. 2
    Peter R. Bendetson, M.D. Dermatology
    12983 Southern Blvd, Loxahatchee, FL 33470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 328-9434

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Palms West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin
Dermatitis
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Fungal Nail Infection
Hair Loss
Intertrigo
Keloid Scar
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Pemphigoid
Psoriasis
Rash
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shingles
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans
Athlete's Foot
Burn Injuries
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Cold Sore
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating
Folliculitis
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP)
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hives
Impetigo
Jock Itch
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
Melanoma
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nail Diseases
Parapsoriasis
Pemphigus
Pilonidal Cyst
Plantar Wart
Purpura
Second-Degree Burns
Skin Diseases
Skin Ulcer
Sunburn
Tinea Versicolor
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 29, 2021
    I was staying in Florida for a few months when I noticed a bump on my chest that quickly turned red. My doctor back home recommended I get it checked out by a Dermatologist here in FL, knowing my health care insurance did not cover any procedure out of state (MassHealth) What a joke… I contacted Dr Bendetson and made an appointment anyways knowing I would pay out of pocket. Dr Bendetson is an awesome man and looked at my issue and asked me if I wanted it removed right then I said what’s the cost as my (MassHealth) won’t cover me here in FL. He said “Don’t you worry about that we can work it out”. So, Ok I said and after the half hour procedure on that very 1st visit, I said “what do I owe you Doc… He turned & asked his assistant ‘What do we want to charge him for this”? Well let me tell you her response was shocking!!!! I said “Really”???? & he said “Yes Really” Let me tell you I couldn’t get the cash out of my pocket quick enough! I highly recommend Dr Bendetson to anyone
    Doc Brown — Apr 29, 2021
    About Dr. Peter Bendetson, MD

    Dermatology
    45 years of experience
    English
    1811956329
    Education & Certifications

    Roswell Park Cancer Institute
    Boston University Medical Center
    Memorial Hospital
    Tufts University School of Medicine
    Tufts University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Bendetson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bendetson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bendetson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bendetson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bendetson works at JAMES J GOAD MD in Loxahatchee, FL. View the full address on Dr. Bendetson’s profile.

    Dr. Bendetson has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bendetson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bendetson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bendetson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bendetson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bendetson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

