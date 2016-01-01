Dr. Bellezza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peter Bellezza, DPM
Overview
Dr. Peter Bellezza, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bristol, CT.
Dr. Bellezza works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bristol Hospital41 Brewster Rd, Bristol, CT 06010 Directions (860) 585-3000Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Avera Mckennan Hospital and University Health Center1325 S Cliff Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57105 Directions (605) 322-8000
-
3
Avera Specialty Hospital6100 S Louise Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57108 Directions (605) 504-1000
-
4
Bristol Orthopedics15 Riverside Ave, Bristol, CT 06010 Directions (860) 585-3333
Hospital Affiliations
- Bristol Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bellezza?
About Dr. Peter Bellezza, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1346660776
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bellezza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bellezza works at
Dr. Bellezza has seen patients for Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bellezza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bellezza has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bellezza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bellezza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bellezza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.