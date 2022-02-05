Overview

Dr. Peter Beitsch, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.



Dr. Beitsch works at Dallas Surgical Group in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.