Dr. Peter Beitsch, MD

Surgical Oncology
3.5 (33)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Peter Beitsch, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.

Dr. Beitsch works at Dallas Surgical Group in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Glen Lakes Ob. Gyn. PA
    8140 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 800, Dallas, TX 75231
    Dallas Surgical Group
    7777 Forest Ln Ste C760, Dallas, TX 75230

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Port Placements or Replacements
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Breast Cancer
Port Placements or Replacements
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Breast Cancer

Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Duct Papilloma Chevron Icon
Breast Fibroadenoma Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Feb 05, 2022
    My experience with Dr. Beitsch and his staff can be summed up on one word. EXCELLENT. Caring and professional. Highly recommend this practice. I am being treated for melanoma. Terri has always returned my calls in a timely manner.
    Joe Dinkins — Feb 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Peter Beitsch, MD

    Specialties
    • Surgical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1336187731
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • John Wayne Cancer Institute
    Internship
    • University Tex Sw And Affil Hosps
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Beitsch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beitsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beitsch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beitsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beitsch works at Dallas Surgical Group in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Beitsch’s profile.

    Dr. Beitsch has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beitsch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Beitsch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beitsch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beitsch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beitsch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

