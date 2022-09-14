Dr. Peter Basta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Basta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Basta, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Lee's Summit Medical Center, Research Medical Center and Menorah Medical Center.
Midwest Neuroscience Institute2330 E Meyer Blvd Ste 411, Kansas City, MO 64132 Directions (816) 280-8164Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Midwest Neuroscience Institute of Lee's Summit1980 SE Blue Pkwy Ste 2130, Lees Summit, MO 64063 Directions (816) 378-5405
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
- Research Medical Center
- Menorah Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Healthcare USA
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- WellCare
Dr Basta is very thorough and has a great sense of caring. Explains your condition well and answers all of your questions. A great doctor
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- English
- Indiana Neurosurgical Group
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Neurosurgery
