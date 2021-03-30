Overview

Dr. Peter Barra, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Bologna, Facolta De Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Barra works at Jennifer Shum MD in Flushing, NY with other offices in Bayside, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.