Overview

Dr. Peter Barnett, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.

Dr. Barnett works at Waterbury Hospital Intrnl Medcn in Waterbury, CT with other offices in Rocky Hill, CT and Glastonbury, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Waterbury Hospital
    64 Robbins St, Waterbury, CT 06708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 573-7674
  2. 2
    Orthopedic Associates of Hartford
    1111 Cromwell Ave Ste 301, Rocky Hill, CT 06067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 549-8257
  3. 3
    Glastonbury
    345 Western Blvd, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 549-8221

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Knee Injuries
Plantar Fasciitis
Joint Pain
Knee Injuries
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Apr 24, 2019
    I had a frozen shoulder & had a total shoulder replacement by Dr Barnett. I couldn't be happier with the results. The surgery was relatively easy (for me) with very little pain & the scar is barely noticeable. I will be going back for a replacement on my other shoulder.
    — Apr 24, 2019
    About Dr. Peter Barnett, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033116009
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Conn
    Residency
    Internship
    • Yale New Haven Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
