Dr. Peter Barnett, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Barnett, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Barnett works at
Locations
-
1
Waterbury Hospital64 Robbins St, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions (203) 573-7674
-
2
Orthopedic Associates of Hartford1111 Cromwell Ave Ste 301, Rocky Hill, CT 06067 Directions (860) 549-8257
-
3
Glastonbury345 Western Blvd, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 549-8221
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a frozen shoulder & had a total shoulder replacement by Dr Barnett. I couldn't be happier with the results. The surgery was relatively easy (for me) with very little pain & the scar is barely noticeable. I will be going back for a replacement on my other shoulder.
About Dr. Peter Barnett, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1033116009
Education & Certifications
- University Conn
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Barnett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barnett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Barnett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Barnett works at
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barnett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barnett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.