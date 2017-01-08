Dr. Peter Barcas, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barcas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Barcas, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Barcas, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Dr. Barcas works at
Locations
Monmouth-ocean Neurology PC1944 State Route 33 Ste 206, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 776-8094
- 2 190 Jack Martin Blvd Bldg B3, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 785-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very attentive n knowledgeable neurologist. Does his best to resolve your health issue. Very willing to listen and address your health condition and tries to order tests and X-rays even when previous results seem normal in order to get to the solution to the patients illness. He even helped us after our insurance changed when he was no longer covered under our insurance company. Very dedicated doctor who is more concerned with the patients health than the money. Highly recommend him
About Dr. Peter Barcas, DO
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1407838972
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barcas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barcas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barcas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barcas works at
Dr. Barcas has seen patients for Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barcas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Barcas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barcas.
