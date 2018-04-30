Dr. Peter Bamberger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bamberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Bamberger, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Bamberger, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Reading, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Reading Hospital.
Dr. Bamberger works at
Locations
-
1
Surgery Consultants of Berks County301 S 7th Ave Ste 305, Reading, PA 19611 Directions (610) 374-7720
Hospital Affiliations
- Reading Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gateway Health Plan
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Keystone Health Plan East
- State Farm
- Universal American
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bamberger?
Dr Bamberger removed a very dangerous sarcoma from my back. The cancer specialist that I saw at U Penn raved about the perfection of the surgical procedure that Dr Bamberger performed.
About Dr. Peter Bamberger, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1588610877
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Med Ctr
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bamberger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bamberger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bamberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bamberger works at
Dr. Bamberger has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Umbilical Hernia and Incisional Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bamberger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bamberger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bamberger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bamberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bamberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.