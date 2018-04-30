Overview

Dr. Peter Bamberger, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Reading, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Reading Hospital.



Dr. Bamberger works at SURGERY CONSULTANTS OF BERKS COUNTY in Reading, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Umbilical Hernia and Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.