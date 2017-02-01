Dr. Peter Bambakidis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bambakidis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Bambakidis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Bambakidis, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They completed their residency with Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
Dr. Bambakidis works at
Locations
Cleveland Clinic9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 671-2205Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cleveland Clinic-Fairview18101 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44111 Directions (216) 476-7000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Praful V. Maroo M.d. Inc.18099 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44111 Directions (216) 252-3450
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Fairview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- UnitedHealthCare
his old fashioned thinking in todays technology world mix beautifully and he listens to me and allows me to be a part of my treatment. I wouldn't be where I am today without his guidance and help and most importantly communication with me, his staff and my other doctors.
About Dr. Peter Bambakidis, MD
- Neurology
- English, Greek
- 1598731275
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- Neurology
