Overview

Dr. Peter Bachwich, MD is a Pulmonologist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Dublin Methodist Hospital, OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Bachwich works at OhioHealth Endocrinology Physicians in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Shortness of Breath and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.