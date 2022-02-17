Dr. Peter Baay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Baay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Baay, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Dr. Baay works at
Locations
Dominic J Tedesco MD Inc.2400 Bath St Ste 102, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 324-9144
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Peter Baay is a solid surgeon probably one of the top five on the west coast. Rest assured if you get a procedure from Peter your in good hands. Part of what makes him great is the terrific support staff that he surrounds himself with especially Martha Serrato. I had open heart with Peter and I can say I'm glad that I did. Cant say enough good things about him, just know that having open heart is not easy, and no Peter doesn't have a magic way to get inside you, you will be uncomfortable for about a month. Lets just say I would recommend Peter to anyone who wants top notch surgical skills and with top notch support crew. Five stars all the way!
About Dr. Peter Baay, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1043296676
Education & Certifications
- University Utah
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baay has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baay works at
Dr. Baay has seen patients for Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Baay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baay.
