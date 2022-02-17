Overview

Dr. Peter Baay, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.



Dr. Baay works at Cottage Surgical Clinics in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.