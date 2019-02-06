See All Plastic Surgeons in Bakersfield, CA
Dr. Peter Ashjian, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Peter Ashjian, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.

Dr. Ashjian works at Riverwalk Surgical Associates, Bakersfield, CA in Bakersfield, CA with other offices in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    California Institute of Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgery
    2901 Sillect Ave Ste 201, Bakersfield, CA 93308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 327-2101
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Peter H. Ashjian, MD Medical Corporation
    1560 E Chevy Chase Dr Ste 255, Glendale, CA 91206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 241-9611

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Glendale

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 06, 2019
    He is emazing
    Elena in Tujunga , CA — Feb 06, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Peter Ashjian, MD
    About Dr. Peter Ashjian, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1801979620
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Dr. Peter Ashjian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ashjian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ashjian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ashjian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashjian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashjian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ashjian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ashjian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

