Dr. Peter Ashjian, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Ashjian, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.
Dr. Ashjian works at
Locations
California Institute of Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgery2901 Sillect Ave Ste 201, Bakersfield, CA 93308 Directions (661) 327-2101Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Peter H. Ashjian, MD Medical Corporation1560 E Chevy Chase Dr Ste 255, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 241-9611
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Peter Ashjian, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Armenian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- New York University School of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
