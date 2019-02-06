Overview

Dr. Peter Ashjian, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.



Dr. Ashjian works at Riverwalk Surgical Associates, Bakersfield, CA in Bakersfield, CA with other offices in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.