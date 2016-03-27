Dr. Arrowsmith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Arrowsmith, MD
Dr. Peter Arrowsmith, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY.
Tennessee Department of Human Services200 Athens Way, Nashville, TN 37228 Directions (615) 743-4883
I had eye surgery. First on one eye. Months later the second eye. I was not ready to commit to this but friend (boss) advised. Dr. Arrowsmith made me feel comfortable and I decided to do it.
- Ophthalmology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
